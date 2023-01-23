Richard Eugene Hort, of Horizon Avenue, Northumberland, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Bennett) Hort of Danville, passed away, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was a 1959 graduate of Danville High School and then attended the University of Buffalo on a football scholarship. A standout linebacker and team captain, he was selected to play in the Gem Bowl in Erie.
Richard majored in physical education and began his teaching and coaching career in 1963 at Montgomery High School, leaving there in 1965 to become a well known educator and coach at Shikellamy High School. After retiring from the district after 36 years, he continued his coaching career for five years as assistant football coach at Susquehanna University.
An active member of his community, he was a member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ, in Sunbury, where he served as a Deacon and an Elder; a Mason; a member of Northumberland Fire Company No. 1 and the Americus Fire Company in Sunbury, and the American Legion. A supporter of his profession, he participated in PSERS. He also held membership in Trout Unlimited and the American Football Coaches’ Association.
Richard was a man of diverse interests and capabilities. For most of his career, he was an official for PA high school baseball and basketball contests. An accomplished fisherman, he tied his own flies; he enjoyed many trips to Montana with his trusted crew. As a boy and an adult, he spent many hours hunting in area woodlands. And, of course, he looked forward to his yearly Florida golfing trips.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Erika Patz Hort; his son, Dr. Kurtis Hort; beloved grandchildren, Annika and Evan of St. Augustine, Fla.; and a brother, R. Craig Hort of Danville, along with many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at his church, The First Reformed United Church of Christ at Second and Chestnut streets, Sunbury, from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the memorial fund at the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.