Richard Eyster, Northumberland, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, the last of his immediate family. He was the youngest of six children of Lewis and Beulah Eyster of Sunbury.
Raised and educated in Sunbury, Richard attended the Sunbury schools (Class of 1952) and graduated from Susquehanna University with a business degree in 1956.
Richard married Mollie Houseworth, the daughter of Horace and Catherine Houseworth in 1955. Dick and Mollie were married nearly 60 years upon her death in 2015.
Following schooling, Dick was employed by Champ Hat for two years. He was employed by Met Life for nearly 15 years. In 1972, Dick and Mollie started their beloved business Dogwood Hill Nursery, a plant nursery, landscape services, floral design and gift shop. They operated that for 35 years. They valued serving their community with the ultimate in landscape and hardscape design, garden home improvements, and their glorious gift and flower shops. Dick’s detailed knowledge of plants was notorious.
Dick was especially close to his late siblings. He is survived by his beloved family, including two daughters and spouses; three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He has numerous nephews and nieces who have been very supportive to their Uncle Dick.
Dick and Mollie had a love of animals and his most recent cat, Bella, was his closest companion after Mollie’s passing.
Dick writes to his friends, “I will miss you all.” Based on the number of assorted greeting cards he left behind to reach all his friends and family, we know this to be true.
The family would like to thank the staff of Nottingham Village and Hospice of Evangelical for their competent, compassionate and loving care of Dick.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Danville SPCA, The Rotary Foundation or the charity of one’s choice.
A celebration of Dick’s life will be held Saturday, May 28, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Pavillion at Nottingham Village.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.