Richard F. Buck, 84, Muncy Jan 13, 2023 4 hrs ago Richard F. Buck, 84, of Muncy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at UPMC, Williamsport.Celebration of life services are being planned and will be announced at a later date. A full obituary is available at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com Tags Celebration Obituary Richard F. Buck Williamsport Date Pass Away