Richard Francis Morgan, 74, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at his residence in Watsontown.
He was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Dornsife, a son of the late Earl and Daisy Morgan. He graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in June of 1966.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 55 years, Sharon (Smeltz) Morgan. They were married July 30, 1966.
Rick was employed as an airplane machinist for Textron Lycoming in Williamsport, from where he retired in 2005.
He attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watsontown and was a member of Masonic Lodge 401 F&AM.
Rick enjoyed playing cards and golfing with friends, family projects, riding his Harley, working in his shop, and spending time with his family.
He will be remembered for his ability to fix many things and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Brian Morgan and his wife Tammy of Watsontown; and daughter, Lisa Houser of Danville. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Taylor Morgan and his wife Allison of Milton, Brett Morgan of Watsontown, Samantha Houser of Lexington Park, Md., Douglas Houser of Danville; and one great-grandson, Kadden Morgan. He is also survived by three brothers, Ivan Morgan and his wife Linda of Lewisberry, Mark Morgan and his wife Sherry of Sunbury, and Tim Morgan and his wife Theresa of Dornsife.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by one brother, Earl Morgan Jr. in 1960; as well as his son-in-law, David Houser in 2021.
A private service will be held at the discretion of the family.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.
