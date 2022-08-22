Richard “Rick” Fisher, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, Colorado.
He was born Nov. 28, 1950, in Danville, a son of the late Paul and Jean Fisher. He grew up in Riverside, Pa., and graduated from Danville Area High School in the class of 1968.
He then graduated from Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing and Geisinger School of Anesthesia. He was a CRNA at Geisinger for several years until he and his family moved to Vermont. For the next 11 years, he worked in the local hospitals in Middlebury and then Rutland.
He loved yearly fishing and boating family vacations in Canada. He experienced many physical challenges the past several years, of which he rarely complained. He will be best remembered for his humor and laughter and will be greatly missed. After the sudden death of his beloved wife of 46 years, JoAnne Mull Fisher, he moved to Lafayette, Colo. to be near his son, Chris and his family.
Rick is survived by his son, Christopher Fisher and wife Candie of Colorado; his grandchild, Griffin Fisher; his sister, JoAnn Fisher of Chester Springs, Pa.; a nephew, niece, and five great-nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins and friends.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rick’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society at https://nationalmssociety.org/donate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. of Danville. Please share memories and messages of support at www. BradyFuneralHome.com.