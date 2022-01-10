Richard G. Bitting Sr., 84, of 151 Clover Lane, Dalmatia, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Richard was born May 7, 1938, in Shamokin, a son of the late Catharine M. (Troutman) and Franklin E. Bitting. He was a graduate of Coal Township High school. Richard married the love of his life, Joan K. (Fessler) Bitting, on July 28, 1962. Richard was employed as a Transportation and Construction Inspection Supervisor for PennDOT for 38 years before his retirement in 1999.
He was a member of Zion Stone Valley Church, where he was a Church Elder. Richard was also a member of the Lower Northumberland County Gun Club, Zerbe Rod and Gun Club, Keystone Fishing Game Association and Dalmatia Fire Company.
Richard had many hobbies. He was known as being a great mechanic, handyman and expert negotiator. Richard enjoyed spending time at the family farm, hunting, fishing, farming, camping, boating, snowmobiling, picnicking, playing guitars, driving his four-wheeler and riding in his Gator UTV with his wife. Richard enjoyed hunting with his son and three grandsons, Ricky, Ben, and Matt, as well as with his son-in-law, Luke Wilkinson and his three granddaughters, Camryn (Sherylyn), Abby and Brooke.
He was very passionate about his music; he would sing during church services and sang at the House of Blues in South Carolina. Richard passed on his passion of music by mentoring his children and grandchildren. He was a country western singer and guitarist in the Jolly 5, Band Classic and Band The Outsiders.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Joan of nearly 60 years; a son, Richard G. Bitting Jr. and his wife Angela; a daughter, Kristen L. Wilkinson and her husband Luke; grandsons, Richard G. Bitting lll and his wife Kimberly, Benjamin K. Bitting, Matthew H. Bitting and his wife Christina; granddaughters, Camryn (Sherylyn) Gray and her husband Colten, Abagail C. Wilkinson and Brooke J. Wilkinson; great-granddaughters, Harper Mae Bitting and Bailey Dawn Bitting; sisters, Margaret Burd and Elmira Barcavage; and his best puppers, Trouble.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert C. Bitting, Franklin E. Bitting and Kenneth C. Bitting.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Zion Stone Valley Church, Dalmatia; a religious service will begin at noon.
As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Zion Stone Valley Church, 1899 Mountain Road, Dalmatia, PA 17017, www.stonevalleychurch.com or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, www.t2t.org.
