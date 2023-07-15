Richard Glenn Swartzlander, 93, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 13, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg, June 26, 1930, a son of the late Paul B. and Mary E. (Burrey) Swartzlander. He was married to the former Marsha C. Reeder. He was preceded in death by his first wife the former Iona M. Fisher on March 29, 1992.
Richard was a barber in Lewisburg for 49 years along with his father and brother Carl. He was a graduate of the Lewisburg High School with the class of 1948. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church of Montgomery where he was an Elder, Member and Chaplain of the DAV Chapter 204, Life member of the Montgomery American Legion Post, member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsman Club.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting firewood on his woodland, and fishing on the island in Canada.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 4 children Julia (David) Sanders, Joy (Larry) Drumheller, Lori Damelio, Glenn (Paula) Swartzlander, 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 6 nephews, Ronald, Keith, Terry, Dennis, Gary, Max and Jack, 3 nieces, Sharon, Sandy and Pamela, his dog Maggie and 2 cats Daisy and Tommy.
He was preceded in death by a son Dale G. Swartzlander as a youth, and 3 brothers, Myron, Roy and Carl.
Friends and relatives will be received Monday evening from 6-8 at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 at Grace Presbyterian Church, Montgomery, with lay pastor Laura Smith officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
The family will provide flowers and asks the donations in Richard’s memory be made to the SPCA in Williamsport.
The Swartzlander family would like to thank the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village for the care of Richard with special thanks to nurses Carrie and Sandy.