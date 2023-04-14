Richard “Tom” Gold, 88, of Watsontown, peacefully passed away with his daughter by his side, Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home.
Born April 17, 1934, in McEwensville, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Dollie (Hawkins) Gold (Derr). On May 4, 1954, he married the former Juanita M. Hall in McEwensville, and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage until her death on Dec. 12, 1998.
Tom honorably served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1949-1953 and was discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with 60 years of membership to the Watsontown Lodge No. 401, a life-member of the Watsontown American Legion, and served on the Cemetery Board for the Paradise United Church of Christ.
For over 55 years, Tom owned and operated his own plumbing and heating business. More recently, Tom joined The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.) organization where he worked as the “Master Gardner” for the Chef’s Place community garden boxes. Each season, he planted and attended to the garden boxes in downtown Milton. Then at harvest time, he would deliver the vegetables to the local senior apartments. Recently, Tom was awarded the “Gardener of the Year” award through T.I.M.E.
Though he was not a “real” certified master gardener, Tom did possess a real gift when it came to growing things in soil. Known to many as the “Plant Doctor,” family and friends would deliver their fading house plants to him in the “front room hospital” for care and recovery. He was a proud winner of five blue ribbons at the Bloomsburg Fair for his vegetables and flowers. Whether it was preparing a garden or flowerbed for the season, planting, growing, or harvesting any vegetable, fruit, or flower, his hands were simply magical.
Tom loved visiting friends, bringing a handful of his fresh vegetables or a bouquet of flowers any day of the week. It brought him immense joy to share the fruits of his labors with those he loved.
Tom and his best friend, Jack Dildine, shared a passion for fishing. He caught many trophy fish from Lake Charleston, Ontario, Canada; Salmon River, Pulaski, New York; and Sunnybrook Trout Club, Sandusky, Ohio. Additionally, he enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom is survived by a daughter, Kathi L. Venios and her husband George, Milton; two grandchildren, Thomas S. Venios and his wife Breanne, Hollidaysburg and Vanessa Venios-Antanitis and her husband Rob, Milton; two great-grandchildren, Caliauna S. Venios and Cooper M. Venios; two grand-cats, Arlene and Oscar, and two grand-dogs, Charlie and Oliver; sisters, Peggy and her husband George Jones, Land O’lakes, Fla., Judy Nelson, Pinellas Park, Fla.; brother, Frederick Gold and his wife Edris, Port Trevorton; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Gold; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Nelson.
He was dad to Abott, the inside cat, as well as the caretaker to a colony of outside cats. The outside cats would show up morning and night at his back door, guaranteed a big bowl of milk and lots of food.
Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, followed by the services at 3 p.m. at Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton. The services will begin with a Masonic service followed by a Celebration of Life service, and ending with graveside military services with Pastor Doug Schader officiating.
Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery with a reception afterward in the church social hall.
Tom’s family would like to extend thanks to Hospice of Evangelical, Dr. John Weston, caregivers Donna Stahl and Landell Shambach, Pastor Doug Schader, Ciro and Tania Granato, Rick and Fay Ann Grunden, Daniel and Nancy Martin and family, Ileen Ranck, Richard and Gail Moser, Lee and Pat Rovenolt, and Gary and Jessica Stutzman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821, or Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, PA 17847.
IMPORTANT MESSAGE ABOUT FLOWERS – due to a severe allergic reaction to lilies, we kindly ask that NO LILIES are placed in a floral arrangement, if you desire to send flowers. Thank you for your understanding.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com