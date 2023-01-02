Richard H. Kahley, 91, of Beaver Springs, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Celebration Villa of Lewisburg, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born May 1, 1931, in McClure, a son of the late Jacob and Mary (Lose) Zechman. On July 17, 1955, he married Rosey J. Hassinger. His death breaks a 67-year marriage.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1954. He was crew chief on a B50 bomber and staff sergeant upon discharge.
He enjoyed hunting, dirt track racing and working in his woodworking shop. He was a member of Shade Mountain Bowmen. Richard belonged to Wayside Bible Church.
Richard had many jobs throughout his life which included Beavertown Weaving Mill and owner operator of Zechman’s Butcher Shop for 28 years.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Rosey, and children, Kraig (Sue) Kahley, Krystal (Steve) Knepp, Kolyn (Pam) Kahley, Kozette (Donnie) Gill; grandchildren, Wyatt (Morgan) Knepp, Kayla Gill; stepgrandchildren, Jennifer, Nichole, Justin, Theron, Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Chase and Korie Wagner, Maddux Haines; stepgreat-grandchildren, Gavin, Piper, Bradyn, Easton, Juliette, Maggie, Camden; sisters, Donna Mattern, Shirley Hoffman; nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Karmyn (Gill) Wagner.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, and on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Tim Reich officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the Middle-West Veteran Honor Guard will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Beavertown.