Richard H. Kratzer, 93, of Selinsgrove, entered eternal rest Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village.
He was born May 4, 1928, in Monroe Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Irvin Kratzer and Carrie Smith. On Sept. 30, 1950, Richard married his beautiful bride Irene M. (Troup) Kratzer.
Richard was a member of the American Hose Company, DH&L Fire Company, Hummels Wharf Fire Company, and Central District Fire Company.
Richard proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. His hobbies included his passion for tractors, farming, tinkering around, and making things easier. He loved to make homemade ice cream. Richard’s greatest enjoyment and love was loving his children and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife Irene; three children, Patricia Morris, Susan Hendricks and her husband Thomas, and Dinah Baney and her husband Robert Lee Jr.; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Carson Kratzer and his wife Floretta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, granddaughter, Stacey Kline Kantz; son-in-law, Edward Morris; three sisters, and six brothers.
A viewing will be held Monday, March 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post No. 25 and Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Richard may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.