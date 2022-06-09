Richard H. Smeltz, 71, Selinsgrove

Richard H. Smeltz, 71, of Route 204, Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Richard was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Shamokin, a son of the late Herlan and Leafy (Fisher) Smeltz.
He graduated from Tri Valley High School. He stocked shelves for Weis Markets, Lewisburg for many years.
Richard was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, while growing up and later attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Sunbury with his sister.
He enjoyed collecting coins, watches, Rolling Green memorabilia and anything related to the Civil War. He greatly enjoyed attending auctions and collecting antiques a fondness influenced by his uncle who was an antique dealer.
Richard is survived by his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Melanie and Michael of Selinsgrove and Diannah and William Swiger of Pine Grove; and his niece and nephew Kelita and Jeremy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two aunts, an uncle and his beloved grandparents.
A private funeral service will be held.
Interment will also be private in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.