Richard “Dick” Hackenberg, 90, of Middleburg, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Manor in Penn Village in Selinsgrove.
He was born May 5, 1933, in Center Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Frank and Pauline (Hackenberg) Hackenberg.
He was a 1961 graduate of Middleburg High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955.
In 1956, he married the former Anna G. Kuhns, who survives.
He retired after 47 years as a heavy equipment operator with the Stabler Company Inc., formerly Faylor Middle-Creek Construction and later, New Enterprise Construction.
Dick was an avid hunter and enjoyed woodworking and crafts as well as watching and attending sporting events.
He was a faithful reader of his Bible. He was a member of Zion Fellowship Church in Middleburg and a proud member of the American Legion.
Surviving, in addition to his lovely wife, as Dick called her, are two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy S. and Steven W Latsha and Cindy D. and Roger L. Clotfelter, all of Middleburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael R. and Jodi M. Hackenberg, of Middleburg; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four step grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; and a brother, James G. Hackenberg and companion Mary Ann Shemory of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by one great grandson and one step great grandson.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Zion Fellowship Church, 1366 Zion Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 with Pastor Bob Klingerman assisted by Richard’s son-in-law, Roger Clotfelter.
Burial with full military honors by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard will be held in the Zion Church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Richard’s memory may be made to Zion Fellowship, Church, 1366 Zion Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.