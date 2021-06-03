Richard & Joan George, Milton Jun 3, 2021 Jun 3, 2021 A memorial service and celebration of the lives of Richard “Dick” and Joan George, of Milton, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the Milton Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will take place afterwards at The Watson Inn. Tags Richard Memorial Service Milton Cemetery Celebration Joan George Gathering Friend Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries BYERS JR., Victor Mar 8, 1956 - Jun 2, 2021 JARRETT, Richard Dec 20, 1930 - Jun 3, 2021 WASILEWSKI, Barbara Feb 10, 1938 - Jun 3, 2021 Wolfe, Rodger WEBB, Joan Oct 10, 1935 - Jun 2, 2021 George, Richard & Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints