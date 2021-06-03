Richard & Joan George, Milton Jun 3, 2021 10 hrs ago A memorial service and celebration of the lives of Richard “Dick” and Joan George, of Milton, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the Milton Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will take place afterwards at The Watson Inn. Tags Richard Memorial Service Milton Cemetery Celebration Joan George Gathering Friend Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries George, Richard & LILLEY, Howard Jan 22, 1935 - May 31, 2021 BOYER, Georgia Jun 27, 1943 - May 29, 2021 BATDORF, Lois Sep 6, 1931 - Jun 1, 2021 BOWER, Phillip Dec 30, 1933 - Jun 1, 2021 NELSON, Edward Feb 5, 1938 - May 29, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints