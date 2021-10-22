Richard K. Zdun, 96, of Middleburg and formerly of Williamsport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 9, 1925, in Warsaw, Poland, a son of the late Wladyslaw and Maria (Kocjan) Zdun. He was married to the former Zofia Jakubowski on Feb. 23, 1946. Her passing was in 2002.
He retired from PMF Industries in Williamsport where he was a tool engineer.
Richard was a member of Saint Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove.
He enjoyed playing international chess. The light of his life were his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara V. Gregor; one son and two daughters-in-law, Karol and Rose Zdun and Christin Zdun; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Henry Zdun; a son-in-law, Kurt Gregor; two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10:30-11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 with Father Tukura Pius Michael OP as celebrant.
Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.
Contributions to honor Richard’s memory may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.