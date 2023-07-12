Richard Lee Aucker, 72, of Selinsgrove, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023.
He was born March 19, 1951, in Sunbury, a son of the late Nevin and Esther (Boyer) Aucker.
Rick graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1969 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree of engineering from Williamsport Area Community College.
Rick was a partner in Aucker's Roofing. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends.
Rick is survived by his two sons, Matthew Aucker and his wife Tammy and Randall Aucker, and their mother, Cynthia (Troutman) Romig, all of Selinsgrove; two granddaughters, Phylicia Smith and Megan Aucker. Rick was blessed with six great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Haylie, Blake, Michael, Natalia, and Victor; one sister-in-law, Rita Aucker; three nephews, Andy Aucker, Dan Aucker, Eric Aucker and their families.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Aucker.
Services will be private in Orchard Hills Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.