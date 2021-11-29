Richard Lyn “Snake” Bennett, 54, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 16, 1967, in Williamsport, a son of Robert L. and Patricia (Loudenslager) Bennett.
Richard graduated from Montoursville High School in 1985 and then went on to graduate from Williamsport Area Community College majoring in architectural technology. He worked at Weis Markets and was currently the Maintenance Facility Supervisor.
Snake was a life member of Eldred Township Fire Company and was active from 1981 to 2002, William Cameron Engine Company and was active from 1997 to 2015 and retired as Deputy Chief, and Central District Volunteer Fire Association of PA. He was community-oriented and active in youth sports.
He is survived by his parents of Warrensville; wife of 19 years, Pamela R. Rowe; three brothers, Eugene (Kim) Bennett of Liberty, Steven (Kama) Bennett of Williamsport, and Jeffrey Bennett of Warrensville; two sisters, Diane (Charles) Whitford of Warrensville, and Dawn (Zach) Groff of Coatesville; and many nieces and nephews.
A life celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Eldred Township Fire Hall, 5556 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, with a time of fellowship to follow with food and refreshments. Casual dress is encouraged.
Arrangements are being handled by the Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.