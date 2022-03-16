Richard L. Bowersox, 76, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Paul and Sarah (Hoffman) Bowersox.
He worked for Chef Boyardee (American Home Foods) for 36 years.
Rick liked tinkering in the garage, dining out with family, and enjoyed playing with the family dog, Oakley. He also loved being outdoors and most of all had a fancy for Florida and the beach.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Amanda and Seth Heath of Mifflinburg and Kelly Kelly of Mifflinburg; one granddaughter, Kalyssa J. Heath; one brother, Eugene Bowersox of Beavertown; two sisters, Edith Hall of Omaha, Neb., and Ethel Boob of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Bowersox.
Services will be conducted at the discretion of the family.
Private interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.