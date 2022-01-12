Richard L. Byers, 91, of White Deer (formerly Lewisburg) passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 23, 1930, a son of the late Albert and Gladys (Leiby) Byers.
His favorite pastime was spending time camping at the Union County Sportsman’s Club.
He is survived by a sister, Patricia Korizno of New Columbia.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by two brothers, Leroy of Montgomery and Earl of Milton.
There will be no formal services. The family will have a private service at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.