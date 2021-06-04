Richard Leon Jarrett, 90, of Terrace Drive, Lewisburg, passed away into our loving Lord’s arms on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He was born in Lewisburg on Dec. 20, 1930, the son of the late Raymond and Sara (Berger) Jarrett. On March 29, 1952, he married Marian Edna (Klingler) Jarrett, who survives.
He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lewisburg where he severed several terms on the Church Council and served as Council President. He was on the Property Committee for many years, the Men’s Choir, the Usher Team and the Big Brothers Sunday School class.
He graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1948. He worked as a butcher for Lewisburg Meat Market, International Paper Company for three years and retired as a chemical operator from Merck in Riverside after 39 years. He also did carpentry and house painting.
He was a devoted Lewisburg alum who enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. He received the Lewisburg Distinguished Alumni Award in 1997.
Richard was a life member of the William Cameron Engine Company where he served many years as an officer and an ambulance attendant. Richard was also a member of the Merck Cherokee Fire Department.
One of his greatest loves was the Boy Scouts of America. He was registered with the Susquehanna Council for 75 years. As a youth he was an Eagle Scout with Troop 14 in Lewisburg, and later as an adult, he served as Scoutmaster of Troop 509 in Lewisburg. He was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award and the Lutheran Lamb Award.
He was very proud of donating 26 gallons of blood to the Union County American Red Cross and served as a Red Cross First Aid Instructor.
He devoted many hours to Lutheran Brotherhood/Thrivent work projects and at Camp Mount Luther.
He was an avid hunter at Mountain Grove Hunting Club in Montgomery and was a Life member of the Buffalo Valley Sportsman’s Club, where he served as the peanut sales chairman for more than 20 years.
When he retired, he volunteered with Habit for Humanity helping to build many homes over the years and faithfully participated in the MS and Crop Walks.
He devoted his life to God and his church doing service for others, but his biggest joy in life was spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who rarely missed attending his grandsons’ sporting events. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and the wonderful prayers that he gave at all family functions.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, he is survived by one son, Craig (Nanette) Jarrett; two daughters, Cherie (Mary Lou Sheddon), and Jodi; three grandsons, Jason (Jennifer) Jarrett, Justin Jarrett and Jonathan (Sara) Jarrett; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Grant and Parker; one brother, Theodore Jarrett; and one sister, Nancy Spencer.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Jarrett; a sister, Shirley Jarrett Gromlich; and a son, Timothy Jarrett.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in Richard’s name can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, The Susquehanna Council No. 533, Boy Scouts of America, in Williamsport or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com