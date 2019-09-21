Richard L. “Dick” Miller, 69, of White Deer, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Watsontown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Aug. 3, 1950, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Richard L. and Florence S. (Wolfe) Miller. On July 14, 1978, he married the former Pam S. Heasley and they have celebrated 41 years of marriage.
Dick was a 1968 graduate of Danville High School.
He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the US Air Force. He retired from ABF after 24 years of service where he was a truck driver. He also previously worked for 10 years at Kepler’s in Milton.
He enjoyed hunting.
Surviving besides his wife, Pam, are his daughter, Sandra L. Sharr, of Mount Carmel; one stepdaughter, Stacey A. Greaser and her husband Terry, of New Columbia; two stepsons, David G. Steingrabe and his wife Kim, of Hermitage and Scott B. Steingrabe and his fiancé Shelly Smith, of New Castle; five grandchildren; two brothers, William and Brad Miller, both of Lewisburg; and three sisters, Dixie L. Miller, of Milton, Cathy L. Emery, of Cowan, and Deb Troutman, of Marysville.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are two daughters, Jennifer Miller and Christina Glazzard.
Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.