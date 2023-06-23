Richard L. Mull, 87, of Hillside Drive, Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Richard was born May 6, 1936, in Monroe Township, a son of the late Thomas A. and Pauline S. (Beaver) Mull. On Nov. 3, 1962, he married Judith I. Brown who preceded him in death in 2002.
He was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and then proudly served in the United States Army and the National Guard.
Richard was a member of the Northumberland Legion Post No. 44, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1173, Selinsgrove and the Motorcycle Club in Milton.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his friends at his various clubs.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Sharon L. (John W. Jr.) Savidge of Northumberland and Debra S. Mull of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Nicole A. (Jeremiah R.) Reid, John W. III and Heather I. Savidge; great-grandchildren Emmalyn and Ian Reid; two sisters, Florence Stuck and Sandra Danley; and his companion, Jean Long.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Jr.; and daughter, Karen Mull in infancy; brothers, Thomas and George Mull; and sisters, Gloria Snyder and Kay Herb.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Donations in Richard's memory may be made to Toys for Tots online at Harrisburg-pa.toysfortots.org.