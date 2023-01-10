Richard L. “Dick” Radel, of Danville, passed away at home, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
He was born May 26, 1936, a son of Violet Bastress and Howard “Bud” Holdren. He retired from PPL as a coal yard foreman.
Dick was an active member of Masonic Lodge 22 in Sunbury for 63 years and since 2006 was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and being in the outdoors in general. He was a master woodworker who could fix almost anything. Many people in the Danville/Sunbury area knew him from his Christmas tree farm.
He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Randi Buehner, Richard and Vicki Radel, Lori and Rick Emery, Jim and Suzie Radel, and Brian and Danielle Radel, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He was formerly married to Violet Moyer. His surviving siblings are Bonnie Lou German, Joy and Dave Bastress, and Howard and Janette Holdren.
He attended the Otterbein UMC in Sunbury where he enjoyed helping with apple dumplings and generally wherever needed. He especially enjoyed the Monday morning men’s gathering.
He will be deeply missed by his ever-present canine companion Sadie, who always watched over him anywhere he went.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the animal rescue of your choice.
The family appreciates all the phone calls, texts, and visits in his last days.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Otterbein UMC, at North Fourth and Vine streets in Sunbury. Service will follow at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.