Richard L. “Dick” Shaffer Sr., 88, of Mount Pleasant Mills, went home to be with the Lord Monday evening, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
Dick was born at home on Jan. 31, 1933, a son of the late Clair and M. Pauline (Hackenburg) Shaffer. On April 17, 1954, he married the former Shirley Stottlemire, who preceded him in death on Oct. 1, 2009.
He attended the Aline Schoolhouse, and was a graduate of Freeburg High School in 1950.
Mr. Shaffer was a veteran of the Air Force and was stationed at Fort Myer. He worked in finance and he had the privilege of standing Honor Guard for President Eisenhower. After his discharge he spent 55 years as an over the road truck driver and never had a chargeable accident.
Dick enjoyed caring for his flower garden and holding babies, he was a phenomenal breakfast cook, and he could give you accurate directions, down to the mile marker, to anywhere in the continental U.S. He could get you out of Boston in rush hour.
He is survived by his four children, Richard Jr. and Diane Shaffer, Robin Glace, and Ronald and Denise Shaffer, all of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Rhea and the Rev. David Briscoe, of Waukesha, Wisc.; 13 grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Katie, Julie, Joshua, Danny, Tyler, Michael, Christy, David, Brooke, Barrett, and Kendal; 13 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Rachel, Austin, Lane, Clay, Henry, Pauline, Andrew, Archie, Jett, Mason, Aria, Alton and one due in November; a great-great-grandchild due in October; brothers, Warren “Short,” Kim, Louis, Norman “Butch”; sisters, Ruth and Carol; and a sister-in-law, Jude.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in infancy, by a son-in-law, Archie Glace; and a great-grandson, Aiden Bogush.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 13, followed by the funeral service at noon at the Aline United Methodist Church, 400 Aline Church Road, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Burial will immediately follow in the adjoining Aline United Methodist Cemetery with the Rev. David Briscoe, son-in-law of Mr. Shaffer, officiating.
The family wishes to extend a very sincere thank you to the team at Geisinger Hospice Lewistown for their support and care during the last year. Specifically, thank you to Audrey, Lee Ann, Heidi, Chaplain Carrie, and Beth.
Should friends or family desire, contributions in Dick’s memory can be directed to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the care and arrangement of Mr. Shaffer.