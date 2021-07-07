The family of Richard “Steve” L. Stephenson Sr., 93, of Pine Grove Mills, sadly announces his passing in the early hours of July 4, 2021, at the Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Steve was a recent patient at Centre Care’s rehabilitation unit following hip surgery.
In 1998 his high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Nada Corinne Minot, predeceased Steve. Brothers Russell and Ned, and sister Larue Stephenson Martin Thomas also predeceased him.
Steve, also known as “Pop Pop Steve” by grandchildren is survived by sons, Richard Jr. “Rick” and his wife Donna of Horseheads, N.Y., and Jeffry of Pine Grove Mills. Also surviving are grandchildren, Daniel of San Carlos, Calif. (wife Amy, children Avery, Jack, and Harper), Brian of Chula Vista, Calif. (children Natalie and Lucas), Jennifer Campanella of Parkland, Fla. (husband Daniel, children Katelyn, Coleman, and Gable), Melissa Mulauski of Apex, N.C. (husband Robert, children Alex and Audrey), and Morgann McAfee of Unionville, Pa. (husband Brian and son Miles). The family also would like to remember Steve’s special friend, Noma Auker of Freeburg, Pa.; special niece, Sherry Wood of Terre Haute, Ind., and several nieces and nephews.
Steve graduated from Sunbury High School where he played football and wrestled. Following military service in the Army during World War II, Steve attended trade school, then purchased a small “Mom and Pop” grocery store in Tharptown. In the 1950s, while residing in the Shamokin, Pa. area, he taught Sunday School at Trinity Episcopal Church. Several years later he sold the business and became Weis Markets’ first manager trainee. Steve’s family relocated to State College around 1957 where he managed the Westerly Parkway Weis Market until his retirement. His store was awarded “The President’s Award for Outstanding Performance and Customer Satisfaction” several times. He especially liked interacting there with community members. Steve was a former communicant and vestryman at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in State College.
Steve was a bowler and golfer. Becoming an avid golfer in his retirement years, he enjoyed golfing at Tory Pines Golf Course in San Diego as well as golfing in Hawaii. Additionally, he was fortunate to have attended practice rounds at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Ga., twice. In 2006, he experienced a hole-in-one on Penn State’s Blue Course. In retirement Steve enjoyed working the Founder’s entrance at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center for various events.
Donations in memory of Steve may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Pine Hall Cemetery Association, perpetual care, 3346 Pamela Circle, State College, PA 16801.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, with service and burial to follow, officiated by Rev. Jeffrey Packard.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or on their Facebook page.