Richard M. Krakovitz, 29, of Filbert St., Milton, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023, at his home.
Born in Williamsport on Dec. 6, 1993, he was the son of Melinda Oliveri of Lewisburg and David Krakovitz of Harrisburg. He was engaged to Jamie Neitz of Milton.
Richard was a 2001 graduate of Lewisburg High School and he formerly worked at Milton Steel and CCS in Milton. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Milton. Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing and he liked to play corn hole. Most importantly, Richard liked spending time with his family, especially his children and the hikes they would take at the Shikellamy lookout.
He is survived by his parents; his fiancée; three children, Justice, Gavin, and Isabella; his maternal grandmother, June Chabala of Lewisburg; his paternal grandparents, Mike and Nancy Krakovitz of Upper Darby; and aunts and uncles, Mark and Martha Oliveri, Matthew and Melanie Oliveri, and Chad and Michelle Chabala.
Richard was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack Chabala; an uncle, Michael Oliveri, and an aunt, Melody Oliveri.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton with the Rev John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers donations in Richard’s memory can be made to your favorite animal charity
