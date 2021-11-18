Richard P. Walters, 75, of Bloomsburg, went to be with his Lord, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Nazareth Memory Center in Danville, surrounded by his family.
Born in Lewisburg on Feb. 4, 1946, he was a son of the late Fred and Rita (O’Neill) Walters. He grew up in Mifflinburg, graduating from Mifflinburg High School in 1964. As the first member of his family to continue his education, he was a 1968 graduate of Moravian College in Bethlehem.
Following graduation from college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country as a member of the 92nd Engineer Battalion in Vietnam until a life altering injury sent him home on a forever changed trajectory.
Back from the war, he worked as an internal auditor at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He then moved up to director at Lehigh Valley Health Center and finally to Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, retiring in 2011.
He was a man of integrity who supported various veterans’ groups generously and was known for his witty fun-loving shenanigans, hard work ethic and his love for family, career, friends, tinkering with cars and rock music.
Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia A. Irey; two daughters, Nicole, wife of Scott Boltz, Prospect Park and Angela, wife of Joshua Jankowsky, Cary, North Carolina; and two granddaughters, Aliza Jankowsky and Izabel Jankowsky.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Dean W. Kriner, Inc., Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to a Veterans Association of the donor’s choice.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.