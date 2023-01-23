Richard Ray Byerly, 76, of Hollow Road, Dornsife, passed away suddenly, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1947, a son of the late Merle and Evelyn (Daniel) Byerly.
Richard’s passion in life was agriculture. After graduating from Penn State University in 1968, he started his career as an Ag teacher at Danville High School from 1969-77. He worked for Meckley’s Farm in Mandata from 1977 until he returned to Ag teaching in 1983 at Tri-Valley High School, where he eventually retired in 2000. As a teacher, Richard took pride in mentoring youth as an FFA advisor, guiding countless students through their livestock production projects.
Richard took pride in owning and operating Twindale Farm in Rebuck since 1971. He greatly enjoyed spending his days working on the farm and, in recent years, tending his herd of Braunvieh cattle. He enjoyed volunteering in many agricultural areas over the years, but he especially cherished his time spent volunteering at the Northumberland County Fair.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Rose (Klinger) Byerly; three children, Andrew (Samantha) Byerly of Naples, Fla., Amy Byerly and domestic partner (William Troxel) of Pittsburgh, and Holly (Dan) Jankowski of Benton; brother, Ronald Byerly of Dornsife; grandchildren, Jade (Justin) Virgin and Koby Byerly of Naples, Fla., Leighton and Logan Mann of Pittsburgh, Phoenix Campanile, Joshua Fisher, Jacob, Bree and Gabriel Jankowski, all of Benton; great-granddaughter, Anastasia Virgin of Naples, Fla.; and a nephew, Adam Byerly in Florida.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 26, at Minnich Funeral, 1238 W. Market St., Williamstown, PA 17098. Guests are asked to dress casual. A memorial and burial will be held at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorials “In Memory of Richard Byerly” may be made to the Northumberland County Fair Association, 3920 State Route 890, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral.