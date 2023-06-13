Richard Robert “Dick” Erdley, 86, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Monday, June 12, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born May 9, 1937, in Mifflinburg, the son of the late Robert Roy and Rebecca Merton (Bowersox) Erdley. On Nov. 22, 1958, in Elkton, Md., he married the former Gail R. Watson, who survives.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1955. Following high school he served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 working as a truck driver.
Dick was the founder and owner of Erdley Trucking Company, Mifflinburg. A company he started with one truck hauling various types of freight. As the company continually grew and expanded over the years, his three sons and now numerous grandsons have joined him in operating the company. On his most recent birthday, May 9, he commented that “I delivered my last load of freight” having logged more than 7 million miles of driving over the years. Dick’s love for driving started at an early age when he would ride along with his dad delivering canned milk, coal, and peas. In 1960, while working at the Mifflinburg Body Company, he started with driving a milk route. Eventually he began by leasing with Midwest Emery Trucking, hauling freight out of Celotex in Sunbury. During that time he would also work on the side hauling freight for many in the local community.
He belonged to the American Truck Historical Society, Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge No. 370, Williamsport Scottish Rite Consistory, and Shriners International.
He enjoyed listening to country music and bluegrass, old cars and reading. He loved to get together with family, and spend time with his grandchildren. Dick had a great memory and could recall every little detail. He was also fond of any type of coffee, good or bad.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Gail, are four children and their spouses, Rick and Cindy Erdley of Mifflinburg, Becky and Paul Kurtz of Mifflinburg, Dan and Sonja Erdley of Winfield, John and Linda Erdley of Mifflinburg; 25 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two nephews, Robert and Larry Page.
He was predeceased by his sister, Lois Page.
The graveside service will be conducted privately and a life celebration service to honor Dick will be announced at a later time for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick’s memory may be sent to American Trucking Historical Society, 10380 N. Ambassador Dr., No. 101 Kansas City, Missouri 64153, or the Mifflinburg Hose Company, 325 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
