Richard R. “Rick” Felix, 66, of Muncy Valley, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at UPMC, Williamsport.
Born Aug. 18, 1955, in Muncy, he was the son of Rachael (Guyer) Felix of Watsontown and the late Richard S. Felix. On Aug. 23, 1975, he married the former Natalie J. Michael and they have celebrated 46 years of marriage.
He enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, and shooting pool, and cherished times spent with his family.
Surviving besides his mother and wife are four children, Shawn D. Felix of Johnstown, Brandy L. Kimmel and her husband Christian of Pottsville, Richard A. Felix and his wife Ashley of New Columbia, and Justine M. and her companion Ben of Hughesville; 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother, Timothy Felix, and a sister, Ceri Watkins, both of Watsontown.
Preceding him in death besides his father was a granddaughter, Lorelei Felix.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville.
