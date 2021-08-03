Richard R. Klingler, of Winfield, entered into rest at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 30, 1932, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Leroy and Edna (Mincemoyer) Klingler. On April 3, 1954, he married the former Carolyn M. Maize, who survives.
Dick was a 1949 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
He was a farmer his whole life, an avid hunter, enjoyed woodworking, and making furniture for family. He was a devoted and loving husband, and he and Carolyn traveled to Germany, Alaska, Hawaii, and visited most of the states. They also have many fond memories of taking their sons camping when they were younger.
Dick was a Dry Valley 4-H leader, member of the Dairy Club and Young Farmers, and was an officer of the Senior Extension Program.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Winfield, where he was very active and in charge of several committees.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Joann Klingler of Winfield, and Jackson and Jovon Klingler of Watsontown; three grandchildren and their spouses, Allen and Kelly Klingler, Janae Klingler, and Samantha Klingler and fiancé Richard Fetterman; two step-grandchildren, Haleigh and Garrett Bogart and Hayden and Brittany Karschner; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Kaylee Klingler, who called him “Papa Dick” and loved spending time and playing games together; two step-great-grandchildren, Maddie Bogart and Presley Karschner; loving cousin, Mitzi and Gene Kurtz; two special nieces and their spouses, Pat and Steve Moyer and Penny and Bob Cooper; and Ray, Kyle, and Seth Pletcher, who were very special to “Papa Dick.”
He was preceded in death by one brother, Leighton Klingler.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 24 PA-304, Winfield, where a memorial service will be conducted at 2, with Pastor Zach Woods officiating.
Burial will follow in Geyer Cemetery of Dry Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 24 PA-304, Winfield, or Union Township Fire Company, 40 Municipal Lane, Winfield.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.