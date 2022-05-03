Richard S. “Dick” Satteson, 87, of Sunny Lane, New Columbia, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born in Bloomsburg on Feb. 6, 1935, he was the son of the late Paul F. and Caroline F. (Vanostrain) Satteson.
Richard was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School and went to primary school in Pottsgrove. Richard was a proud Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked for various local trucking companies as a driver cumulatively for more than 50 years making many friends along the way. He was a member of Chillisquaque Presbyterian Church in Pottsgrove. Richard also belonged to the Milton Moose, the VFW in Milton and the Montgomery American Legion. He enjoyed his truck driving career and restoring and showing his 1949 Ford pickup. Richard loved being outside and spending time in his woods, hunting, socializing and just plain tinkering around.
He is survived by two daughters, Vicki A. Haas of Northumberland and Cindy J. Krick and son-in-law Glenn of Limestonville; a sister, Fay Springer of Milton; three granddaughters, Amy, Courtney, and Erin; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, a niece and three nephews, a brother-in-law, Elwood; as well as his companion of 31 years, Beryl Beaver of New Columbia.
Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Snyder; as well as his treasured little dog, Francie.
Private family services will be held at a later time.
Special thanks to Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation where he made many friends through his journey.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Richard’s name to the Danville SPCA.
“Hammer down, Heaven Bound!” We will miss you every single day! You are unforgettable! Rest in peace.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com