Richard S. Updegraff, 61, Northumberland

Richard S. Updegraff, 61, of Northumberland passed away on Dec. 1, 2021, after a brief illness. His wife, children, and siblings were at his side.
Dick is survived by his wife, Christine Updegraff.
Dick was a son to Richard and Monica Updegraff of Millsboro, Delaware, and Frances and Terry Ranck, of Northumberland. He regularly visited with his mother on Sunday afternoons, to discuss life and local happenings. We trust those visits will continue in a new form.
Dick was a loving brother to Craig Updegraff, Melissa Diehl, Joel Updegraff, Brian Updegraff, and Jen Egizi. The kids on Diner Road were a tight knit group, and Dick loved to razz his siblings about childhood antics. He opened his home often for family gatherings, to include his many nieces and nephews.
Dick was a father to Mark Brumbach, Emily Haas, and Elise Brumbach. He was stepfather to Brent Sheatler and Curtis Sheatler. Dick was a loving Panounou to Bryce Brumbach, Laurel Brumbach, Audrey Haas, Mason Haas and Pap to Brooke Sheatler, Arianna Sheatler, and Jordyn Sheatler. All of Dick's kids and grandkids will miss his goofy humor and his constant love.
An avid hunter and fisher, Dick was a longtime member of the Lucky Eleven Rod and Gun Club in Sullivan County. He loved the beauty of the land and the company of other men who enjoyed the outdoors. He looked forward to making venison sausage each spring with his lifelong friend, Steve Reich. If hunting luck was scarce, the sausage that year was pork.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lions lost one of their biggest fans. Dick assisted in the construction of Lincoln Financial Field and had a wide grin in his photo alongside the Eaglettes.
Dick earned an associate's degree from Williamsport Area Community College and started his career as a carpenter. He finished his career as Senior Project Manager for Architectural Precast Innovations, Inc. He was meticulous in his work, and always focused on safety.
The service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Christ Wesleyan Church (Davis Chapel), 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dick's memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.