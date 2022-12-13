Richard Savidge, 67, of Selinsgrove, went to be with Jesus in Heaven, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, ending his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Rick was born Sept. 25, 1955, in Danville, to C.W. “Bill” Savidge and Phyllis J. (Sechrist) Savidge. He grew up third generation in the family business of Selinsgrove Dairies and often would tell great stories of the milkmen and their adventures. He graduated from Selinsgrove in 1974. After graduation, Rick went directly to work as a character in relatively new Walt Disney World, Florida, as a theme park character. He absolutely loved his time at Disney and was a great fan of the Disney parks his entire life. He returned to Selinsgrove to work for the U.S. Postal Service as an in-town letter carrier which would give him the opportunity to walk through town meeting people and observing real estate opportunities.
In October 1979 he married his wife Brandy (Stuck) Savidge. Together they started a real estate investment business, buying, rehabbing and renting properties. A year later they welcomed their son Michael. Richard had a tireless work ethic his entire life and worked numerous jobs at once. He delivered mail full-time and grew his own real estate business at the same time until taking an early retirement from the post office in 1998 to focus solely on his real estate ventures. The business continued to grow until 2017 when Richard was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He hung up his tool belt and retired to enjoy time with his family and friends while staying active and enjoying the outdoors.
Rick was always willing to lend a hand. He loved to give back to his community and help other people. He was actively involved in the building of the Rudy Gelnett library and remodeling of the Sharon Lutheran Church sanctuary. He will be missed greatly by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Rick leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Brandy (Stuck) Savidge; his son, Michael and daughter-in-law Katherine (Ryan) Savidge; grandchildren, Alexis and Derek Savidge; three brothers and their wives, Dalton “Buzz” and Mary “Polly” Savidge; Kermit and Cathy Savidge, and his twin brother Roderick and Kim Savidge; sister-in-law, Georgia (Groner) Bruner and husband Paul Bruner; nieces and nephews, Lucy Savidge Provost, Megan Savidge Cohen, Christopher Savidge, Mathew Savidge, Brian Savidge, Michael Savidge, Justin Wendt, Amber Wendt and Alex Bruner; and his mother-in-law, Nancy Stuck.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. “Bill” Savidge and Phyllis J. (Sechrist) Savidge; and his brother, John “Joe” Savidge.
The family would especially like to thank his loving caregivers, Elizabeth Hackenberg and Crystal Bowersox as well as the Geisinger health system.
A public memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Sharon Lutheran Church, Market Street, Selinsgrove.
An interment of ashes will be done privately.
The family asks that memorial contributions be sent to Haven Ministries, 1043 S. Front St., Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.