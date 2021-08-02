Richard W. “Dick” Azinger, 93, of Milton, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
He was born July 17, 1928, in Altoona, a son of the late Walter A. and Eleanor F. (Dickey) Azinger.
He was a graduate of Lock Haven Area High School.
Richard was of the Catholic faith.
He served in the United States Army from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953.
Richard was a self-employed carpet salesman. He was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed playing cards and boating.
He lived in State College for many years and in the past several years he resided in the Milton area so he could be closer to his family.
He is survived by five children, Richard M. Azinger and wife Beth, Linette M. Azinger and partner Dave Clemens, Matthew F. Azinger and partner Athena Dunn, Marc C. Azinger and partner Sherri Showers, and Vincent Azinger; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jane Olmstead Jackson; one brother, Norm and wife Julie.
Private services will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.