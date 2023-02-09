Richard “Rich” Warren Campbell, 73, of Harrisburg, passed away, Jan. 31, 2023, at home.
He was born April 21, 1949, a son of the late Richard E. and Shirley (Feese) Campbell. He is survived by his partner of 43 years, William “Bill” Osborne of Harrisburg; and brother, Charles Campbell of Sunbury.
Rich graduated from Susquehanna University and started his career in Northumberland working for his father at R.E. Campbell and Son Distributers. Later, he became the proprietor and operator of The Itinerant Curiosities Shop Antiques in Harrisburg. He was a familiar face of Central Pennsylvania flea markets and for selling jewelry. He was also known as the Majority Inspector of Elections in Harrisburg Ward 5.
He loved his dog Jimmy, a Jack Russell Terrier. He coveted his collection of Fiesta dinnerware from the 20s through 50s.
A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Neumyer Funeral Home, Harrisburg, followed by services at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Patrick Dee officiating.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.