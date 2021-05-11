Richard W. Griffin, 81, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Jan. 15, 1940, in Milton, he was the son of the late Clarence and Levina Mae (Crossley) Griffin. He was married to the former Shirley Chappell. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage until her death in 2016.
Richard attended Milton schools and had worked for Milton Manufacturing and the Lewisburg Area School District.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the American Legion in Montandon and the VFW in Milton. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going to yard sales and flea markets and fishing. He especially loved his dog Midnight.
Richard is survived by a daughter, Arlene Messenger of Milton; five grandchildren, Leah, Casey, Charles, Dylan and Dalton; two sisters, Peggy Dugan of Potter County and Rose Reibsome of Milton; and his companion, Anna Linn.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard “Griff” Griffin Jr.; a brother, Benjamin Griffin; and two sisters, Betsy Reibsome and Faye Reibsome.
Following Richard’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
