Ricky “Rick” A. Yetter, 58, of 105 Woodcock Lane, Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, just after delivering what would be his final load as a long-haul truck driver.
He was born Sept. 14, 1963, in Mifflin County, a son of Norman Samuel and Betty Jane Elizabeth (Bennage) Yetter. On Oct. 20, 2007, he married the former Susan “Suzy” E. Lohr, who survives.
Rick attended West Snyder High School.
He was self-employed and held many jobs over the years. Rick’s determination and drive to do everything the “right” way made him excel at whatever he did, whether it involved trucking, logging, construction, masonry, engine mechanics, farming, or excavating. He did not drive machines, but rather became part of the machine, and it was a privilege to watch him work. Rick took pride in his work and dependability and can rest easy knowing he never failed to deliver.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, are one son, Ethan Yetter of Lewisburg; two daughters and one son-in-law, Kristin and Loren Traxler of South Carolina, and Jessica Yetter of Middleburg; one brother, Rodney Yetter of Middleburg; one sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Andy Prucnal of Middleburg; four grandchildren, Kayori, Jai-Lynn, Lilly, and Liam; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Bob” Yetter.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery.
