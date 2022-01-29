Ricky R. Weikel, 62, Beavertown

Ricky R. Weikel, age 62, of Route 235, Beavertown, passed away at his home on Thursday, Jan. 27, following an extended illness.
He was born Sept. 14, 1959, in Lewisburg, a son of Frances (Ettinger) Weikel and the late Richard Weikel.
Ricky was a 1977 graduate of Middleburg High School.
He had been employed by American Car and Foundry in Milton, and for the past 14 years, with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Ricky was of the Lutheran faith.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to sprint car races, and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime companion, Bonnie Kyle; a daughter, Alicia Weikel, and her husband Kurtiss; four grandchildren, Jaylah M. and Matthew D. Rayerson, Emily F. Weikel, and Ryder L. Moyer; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Bonnie Weikel and Ronald and Nicole Weikel, and one sister, Phyllis Hosler.
He was preceded in death by a daughter Emily Weikel on June 11, 2011.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Troxelville Union Cemetery, with the Rev. Kristina Schaeffer officiating.