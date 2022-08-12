Adoption is not the solution to abortion.
For the family that wants and can afford to adopt a child, adoption is wonderful, but for many women, a forced pregnancy is a crisis. Carrying a baby to term is an enormous undertaking — and for those lacking health care, family support, a flexible job, child care, affordable housing and reliable transportation, a pregnancy can bring utter despair.
Despite politicians’ simplistic rhetoric, adoption is not a simple substitute for those seeking abortion services.
While adoption releases birthmothers from the responsibility of parenting, it does not relieve them of the health, economic or mental costs of pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum stresses. According to CDC statistics, women are 34 times more likely to die during pregnancy than by abortion. Giving up a child is agonizing! Studies detail the long-term emotional and psychological consequences to both birthmothers and their surrendered babies — and overlooking “relinquishment trauma” is cruel.
Justice Alito, who abolished a woman’s constitutional right to abortion, said the “domestic supply of infants is lacking.” Justice Barrett, an adoptive parent, believes safe haven laws for abandoning newborns could eliminate abortions. Simply wishing adoptions to erase the need for abortion is naive at best, heartless at worst.
Adoption does not address the need for safe, accessible abortion — and it will not stop abortions.
This November vote for candidates who will protect a woman’s right to choose.
Pamela Dillett,
Lock Haven