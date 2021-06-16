If K.J. Riley graduated from Danville any other year, there’s “no question” he’d be heading to play college football this fall, according to Danville football coach Mike Brennan.
However, the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on recruiting for the Class of 2021.
“The first thing that impacted this whole situation for him was the lack of camps last year,” Brennan said. “If he’s camping, somebody loves him and he’s offered. Then he backed it up with the great season he had for us, but no one saw him in person.”
The other problem for Riley was the NCAA decided to offer an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes, which means fewer scholarships are open because fewer players are leaving college football.
So Riley is headed to Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass., for one year.
“My reasoning for going to prep school was the lack of offers because of COVID,” Riley said. “It was a tough recruiting year. I was hearing from a few coaches, but the offers never came through. It was a tough situation.
“I was talking to coaches, but they didn’t have money because that money was going to keep the seniors. I got some preferred walk-on offers, but I decided to take the year and hope it pans out.”
While it wasn’t the way Riley planned it, both he and Brennan believe this could work out in the long run for the recently-graduated star quarterback.
“He’ll be in a really good spot at Berkshire,” Brennan said. “He has the ability to play there, and he’ll get back in the recruiting pool next winter.”
Riley said if it wasn’t for the prep school offer, he’d probably be headed someone as a preferred walk-on, but he decided Berkshire was “the best option.” It wasn’t something he was considering, but Brennan was working behind the scenes.
“I don’t think it’s utilized as well as it could be — prep school or junior colleges — because it’s not as big in our area,” Brennan said. “A couple of guys in coaching that I’m good friends with helped me connect with (Berkshire) coach (Mike) McCabe, who is a Holy Cross alum.”
While Brennan was talking to his coaching contacts, Riley was enjoying his senior year and wondering what the future might hold.
“During basketball season, after football was over, I got a text from my coach (Brennan),” Riley said. “He said that a prep school coach wanted to reach out to me. He looked at my film, and wanted me to come there.
“It came out of nowhere; it was just out of the blue.”
Brennan said: “Coach McCabe watched his film and loved him.”
Riley hasn’t been to the campus yet, but has spoken with most of the coaches and liked what he saw.
“It’s a good school,” Riley said. “I’m going in July, but I went on a virtual tour. It’s really nice.”
Riley said they also want him to play basketball and throw the javelin while he’s there.
“It’s an extra year of high school almost,” Riley said. “I’m happy to get to play those sports again. It’s going to be different with different teammates.
“I’ll take English and math, but I’ll also be able to take other classes like aviation. That’s something I could never take in Danville. It’s going to be different, but I was looking for different.”
Riley’s main focus — outside of school — is playing quarterback.
“I’ll be more mentally prepared for that stage when I get to the college level,” Riley said. “I’m trying to look at it as something good coming out of COVID. I’ll work on my reads, my footwork and get that fine-tuned for next year.”
Brennan isn’t sure what Riley needs to do is improve, though.
“There’s not much (to improve), and I say that sincerely,” Brennan said. “He can play at (the high FCS) level as a quarterback right now. He does all the things really well. The hangup is that he’s less than 6-foot-2. A lot of colleges are going after the 6-4 kids with their fewer scholarship spots this year.
“K.J. is more a versatile-type kid. He’s a good thrower; he’s a good runner. He could be a defensive player; he could be a safety down the road. He can kick the ball. He’s so versatile.”
Brennan pointed to Riley’s success in other sports as further proof of that. In addition to playing football and basketball, during the spring Riley finished fourth in the state in the javelin, while also playing baseball.
“Those are things the average kid doesn’t do,” Brennan said. “He’s a very talented kid. He’ll get to play in a different system and have the opportunity to prove himself.”
Brennan said wherever Riley plays college football starting in the fall of 2022 will be getting a good player.
“I think he’s going to have a great career and his best days are still ahead of him,” Brennan said.
Riley said he wants to continue to show college coaches what he can do to earn a scholarship at the highest level possible, but he’s also going to take advantage of the whole prep school experience.
“Maybe I’ll be able to pick up a new skill or talent,” Riley said. “I’m hoping to experience a bunch of new stuff that potentially leads to more things I’ll enjoy in life.”