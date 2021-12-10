Rilla E. Woodcock, 87, of Scott Towers, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her home.
Rilla was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late James and Dorothy A. (Coughenour) Harden. She was married to Harvey D. "Woody" Woodcock who preceded her in death.
She was a 1952 graduate of Connellsville Joint High School. Along with raising her family, Rilla was employed by various local retailers.
Mrs. Woodcock was a member of the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene.
Earlier in life, she enjoyed gardening and was a great baker.
Rilla is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Bruce E. and Kathy Woodcock of Sunbury, and Palmer J. Woodcock and fiance Betty Moyer of Selinsgrove; three daughters and sons-in-law, Collene E. and Donald Beatty, Carol R. and Steven Rudy, Michelle J. and Jeffrey Persing, all of Sunbury; 12 grandchildren, Diana, Collene, Eric, Bruce, Jolene, Derrick, Tonya, Amy, Brandon, Jennifer, Meredith and Logan; her many great-grandchildren, one brother and sister-in-law, James and Chris Harden of Warren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Joe Boyer of Eighty-Four.
In addition to her parents and husband of 50 years, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Keith Beatty and Brock Kline; and her twin sister, Rachel Lawrence.
Rilla's family would like to offer a special thank you to Jennifer Rudy and Marisa Wolfe for the loving care that they gave to their grandmother.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.