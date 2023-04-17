Rita Ann Tinnes, 93, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 10:02 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, a daughter of the late Harry Clay and Helen Margaret (Staley) Jones. She was married to Richard J. Tinnes, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Rita was employed as an office manager at Pure Air, Canoga Park, California, and after she retired she and her husband moved to Belen, New Mexico.
After the death of her husband, she relocated to Mifflinburg, where she was a member of St. George Catholic Church.
Rita was very outgoing and loved spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors.
She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, dining out, shopping, baking, and gardening.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Dave Swartz of Mifflinburg; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, with the Rev. Matthew Larlick as celebrant.
Burial will be private in the Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.