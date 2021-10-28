Rita M. Dobson of Hunter Station passed away at the Golden Living Center in Sunbury, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
She was born July 22, 1951, in Herndon, a daughter of Andrew Dobson and Elsie (Michael) Dobson.
Rita was a fun-loving person who loved to bake and cook and attend family get-togethers. She is going to be missed so much by her family and friends.
Rita was a longtime employee of Creative Playthings in Herndon until they closed. She was then employed at Advanced Scientific in Berrysburg until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 504, Herndon, and the Herndon Adult Community Center where she spent most of her time. She loved playing Bingo and Pinochle. Fellow members often got to share her great cooking. Thank you to Erica Miller-Driscoll, center operator, and all of the members who were such good friends to her!
Rita is survived by a sister, Carolyn Mull of Dornsife, married to Dennis Mull; a brother, Scott Dobson of Durham, N.C.; her companion, Marlin Troutman, Shamokin; sisters-in-law, Teresa Dobson, Hummels Wharf, Theresa Dobson, Dalmatia, Tonna Campbell, Herndon, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Dobson, Roger Dobson, and Dennis Dobson.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, followed by a graveside service for the family in the Herndon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, or to post a picture of Rita, visit www.reedfh.com.