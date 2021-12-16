Rita Mary (Bucher) Shoecraft, 90, of Hillsboro, Ore., passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Born Feb. 3, 1931, in Syracuse, N.Y., she was the oldest child of the late Jacob and Dorothy (Boyle) Bucher. She married Ronald C. Shoecraft in 1950 in Syracuse, N.Y.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in January 2010; a sister, Dorothy Grossi; and several nieces.
Before moving to Hillsboro, Ore. in 2014, Rita resided in Hendersonville, N.C., Lewiston, N.Y., Lewisburg, Pa., Stoughton, Mass., North Tonawanda, N.Y., and Syracuse, N.Y. She was a graduate of St. John the Baptist High School in Syracuse. Rita was mainly a stay-at-home Mom and was employed as a nurse’s aide at Buffalo Valley Nursing Home, Lewisburg.
Rita loved cooking and baking; she made the best apple pie. She was a quilter, and a collector of Depression Glass. Rita enjoyed a good garage sale, and her daily walk at the Carl Sandberg Home in Flat Rock, N.C. She had traveled the U.S. extensively, camping in the Adirondacks and Maine, and taking trips to visit her children and grandchildren, whom she loved very much.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Thiebaud of Hillsboro, Ore.; sons, Michael Shoecraft and wife Margaret of San Diego, Calif., Kurt Shoecraft and wife Kelley of Williamston, Mich., and Steven Shoecraft of Lewiston, N.Y.; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two sisters, Joan Bretch, of Florida, and Andrea Guy, of Cortland, N.Y.; a brother, Robert “Bill” Bucher and wife Barbara of Cicero, N.Y., and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at the Sacred Heart Church with burial to follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.