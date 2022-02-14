Rita Ray Reinard, 76, of Mount Pleasant Mills, walked with the Angels into the arms of her Savior at 4:28 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, surrounded by her family at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.
She was born July 23, 1945, in Harrisburg, to the late Ross and Helen Weimer.
Rita was a 1963 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. On March 2, 1963, she married the love of her life, George B. Reinard, who survives. They had two children, Michele and Scott.
Rita was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, Port Trevorton.
She worked as a teachers’ aide and was a caregiver to her son for 56 years.
Rita enjoyed times with family and friends at the beach. She was a great cook and enjoyed family get-togethers. She loved a full house, conversing with friends on the computer, and shopping. She was also an avid birdwatcher.
In addition to her husband, Rita is survived by her daughter, Michele Renninger and her husband Walter of Lewistown, and her son, Scott Reinard, at home; three grandchildren, Tiffany Long and husband James of Lewisburg, Nicholas Aurand and Nicole Aurand, both of Selinsgrove; five great-grandchildren, Mikayla Long, Ethan Long and Kaitlin Long, Waylon White and Olivia Renninger; two sisters, Helen Records of Myrtle Beach and Esther Walburn of Camp Hill; and a brother, Bill Weimer, of Shamokin Dam.
In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her sister, Joanne Bordner of Waynesboro.
A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rita’s memory to Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St., Port Trevorton, PA 17869.
Arrangements are by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.