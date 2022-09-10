LEWISTOWN —At the 17:10 mark in the first half, Nick Ritter scores his 100th career goal in a Seals uniform. The senior went on to finish the game with two goals and one assist in Selinsgrove's win over Mifflin County. Colin Findley and Logan Rodkey each scored two goals of their own. Will Magee contributed with two assists in the game.
Selinsgrove 7, Mifflin County 1
First half
S-Colin Findley (Will Magee), 32:17; MC-Henry Rivas, 25:40; S-Nick Ritter (Magee), 17:10; S-Logan Rodkey (Bobby Kruskie), 14:55; S-Rodkey, 4:47.
Second half
S-Findley (Wyatt Kobel), 27:50; S-Ritter, 17:34; S-Aiden Hunt (Ritter), 13:52.
Shots: S 26-9. Corners: S 7-5. Saves: Mifflin County 7 (Seth Miles); Selinsgrove 4 (Jonah Erb).