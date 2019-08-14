Thursday
7 p.m. — Shikellamy High School: The Valley’s Got Talent Competition
Friday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Degenstein Library: Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show
Noon to 8 p.m. — Market St: Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania - Traveling Exhibit; Location TBD: Live Chainsaw Carving with Gregg Peachy; Market St: Street Fair: Vendors and Food; River Front: Baiting and Casting With Boy Scouts of America
Noon to 10 p.m. — Market St: Vango! Museum on Wheels Special Fx Interactive Exhibits; Cameron Park Gazebo: SRI Info /T-Shirt Sales /50/50 Tickets; Market St: Axe Throwing (Fees May Apply)
6 p.m. — Main stage: Clyde Peelings Reptilland
7 p.m. — Main stage: Karen Gronsky’s School of Dance
8 p.m. — Main stage: “Back to the Future II: outdoor screening
8-10 p.m. — Cameron Park: Glow Zone with the Shikellamy Cheerleaders
Saturday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Degenstein Library: Susquehanna Art Society Annual Judged Art Show
10 a.m. — Main stage: Sunbury City Band
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Market St: Cruise In (car and motorcycle show)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Market St: Nationwide 88 Show Car and Racing Simulator
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Market St: Pennsylvania Amphibian and Reptile Survey (PARS) Critters; Market St: Vango! Museum on Wheels Special Fx Interactive Exhibits; River Front: Baiting and Casting With Boy Scouts Of America; Market St: Street Fair: Vendors And Food; Location TBD: Live Chainsaw Carving with Gregg Peachy; Cameron Park Gazebo: SRI Info /T-Shirt Sales /50/50 Tickets
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Market St: Play Your Favorite Classic Nintendo Games with Majik RTO; Market St: Axe Throwing (Fees May Apply)
11 a.m. — Main stage: Heath’s Gym Dance Crew
Noon — Main stage: Gym Starz
1 p.m. — Main stage: Kira & Jake (live music)
2 p.m. — Main stage: Brandon Barnhardt (live music)
3 p.m. — Main stage: Achording To Dad (live music)
4 p.m. — Main stage: Destiny Lopez & Crew (live music)
5 p.m. — Main stage: Earthbound Misfits (live music)
6 p.m. — Main stage: Attinger Brothers (live music)
7 p.m. — Main stage: Eric Rachau (live music)
8-10 p.m. — Cameron Park: Glow Zone with the Shikellamy Cheerleaders
8-11 p.m. — Main Stage: Rewind to ‘89 With 94kx - Outdoor 80’s Party (all ages)
10:30 to 11 p.m. — River Front and Market St: Fireworks