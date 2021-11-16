SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University men's basketball team forced 29 turnovers Tuesday in its 2021-22 home opener against Lebanon Valley College, turning those into 39 points as the River Hawks rolled to an 87-69 nonconference victory in action from O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The contest was the first in Houts Gymnasium for the River Hawks in 635 days, upping their home win streak to six dating back to the 2019-20 season.
The contest was a coming-out party for junior Howie Rankine, Jr. as he finished with a career-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting including hitting 2-of-3 from behind the arc. His scoring output wasn't the only thing on display, as the guard added five boards, two blocks while tying for the team lead with six thefts. Senior guard Lukas Yurasits was stellar as well, as he poured in 16 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, going 11-of-17 from the field.
Senior Jay Martin added 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals on the evening.
The contest started out all River Hawks, as SU (2-0) tallied the first 13 points as the first eight came from senior guard Danny Frauenheim. LVC (1-3) clawed back into the contest with nine straight to make it a five-point game but SU quickly pushed its edge back out to double-digits. Susquehanna led by as many as 15 points late in the first stanza at 35-20 after a lay-up from Rankine but the Dutchmen rattled off the final 10 points of the half capped by a 60-foot 3-pointer by Collin Jones at the buzzer to send the contest to the break at 35-30 SU.
Susquehanna started the second half on a 10-2 run to push the advantage into double figures less than three minutes following the intermission after a triple from Yurasits. The lead would swell all the way up to as much as 24 with 5:13 to play on another 3 from Yurasits as SU pulled away for the victory.
Frauenheim scored all 13 of his points in the first half, going 5-of-10 from the floor while adding four helpers. SU shot 46.6 percent (34-73) from the field on the evening, including hitting 11 triples on 33 attempts. The 18 steals for SU were the most in a game since picking up 24 against Penn College on November 16, 2012. The River Hawks led for all but the first 23 seconds of the contest.
Jones, a two-time Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I player of the year at Central Mountain, led the Dutchmen on the night with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Susquehanna 87, Lebanon Valley 69
Lebanon Valley (1-3)
Collin Jones 8-15 2-2 19; Evin Timochenko 4-7 1-2 9; Zach Tucker 3-8 1-2 8; Jaylen Reichner 0-0 0-0 0; Luis Garcia 0-1 0-0 0; Ryan Harder 4-7 1-1 10; Payton Lewis 3-8 2-2 8; AJ Catanzaro 3-4 0-0 7; Jacob Montgomery 1-2 0-0 3; Charlie Suchy 1-1 0-0 3; Carter Nuneville 0-0 2-2 2; Evan Smith 0-2 0-0 0; Alec Singer 0-0 -0-0 0; Jevon Griffith 0-1 0-0 0; Tyson Hofsass 0-0 0-0 0; Braden Bohannan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 9-11 69.
Susquehanna (2-0)
Lukas Yurasits 11-17 2-3 27; Howie Rankine 8-11 3-6 21; Jay Martin 6-12 1-1 14; Danny Frauenheim 5-10 0-0 13; Wes Simons 1-3 0-2 2; Dominic Dunn 1-3 0-2 2; Noah Klinewski 1-1 0-0 3; Thomas Sampson 0-3 2-2 2; Isaiah Oluajaya 1-1 0-1 2; Cooper Haberern 0-7 0-0 0; Steven Ressler 0-2 0-0 0; Jack VanSyckle 0-3 1-1 0; Ryan Collins 0-1 0-0 0; Ethan Stoute 0-0 0-0 0; Joey Sacco 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-73 8-15 87.
Halftime: SU, 35-30; 3-point goals: LVC 6-15 (Jones 1-2; Timochenko 0-1; Tucker 1-2; Harder 1-3; Catanzaro 1-2; Montgomery 1-2; Suchy 1-1; Smith 0-1; Griffin 0-1). SU 11-33 (Yurasits 3-8; Rankine 2-3; Martin 1-3; Frauenheim 3-6; Dunn 1-1; Klinewski 1-1; Sampson 0-3; Haberern 0-6; Ressler 0-1; Collins 0-1). Rebounds: LVC 43 (Jones 12); SU 32 (Martin 8). Assists: LVC 16 (Lewis 4); SU 18 (Martin 5); Steals: LVC 7 (Lewis 2); SU 18 (Rankine and Martin, 6 each); Blocks: LVC 2, SU 4 (Rankine 2). Turnovers: LVC 29, SU 13. Totals fouls: LVC 16, SU 20. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A-314.