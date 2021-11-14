The Daily Item
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Susquehanna University’s historic volleyball season came to an end Sunday as the River Hawks fell to No. 18-ranked Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 3-1, in the NCAA Division III Regional final at MIT.
With the wins, MIT advances to the Elite 8 with a 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 25-20 win over Susquehanna.
The senior class at Susquehanna won the first three NCAA Tournament games in school history, including the two this weekend.
The host Engineers started fast, leading by as much as eight in the first set, before winning 25-19.
The second set was a thriller as the squads went back-and-forth featuring 13 ties. Susquehanna fended off a set point at 24-23, and would get its own set point at 25-24 after an ace by junior Rosina Esposito. The Engineers though would battle back with three straight points to take a 2-0 lead with the 27-25 victory in the second set.
Susquehanna would pull back to within a set at 2-1 after a third-set victory, as SU posted 13 kills and two aces to rally for the victory. In the set, SU was down 21-17 after a kill by Annie Bryan forced a SU timeout. After the break, Susquehanna would go on an 8-1 run highlighted by a set-clinching kill by Riley O’Dowd. The fourth set saw MIT respond with a strong start to edge out to an nine-point lead at 21-12. The River Hawks would go on a charge to pull to within four at 24-20 after a kill from Esposito but Lilly Edwards put away a kill to clinch the victory for the Engineers.